Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper and his .486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is batting .229 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and nine walks.
- Cooper has picked up a hit in 30 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Cooper has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 13 games this season (27.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|.244
|AVG
|.215
|.270
|OBP
|.267
|.372
|SLG
|.441
|6
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|6
|10
|RBI
|16
|26/2
|K/BB
|36/7
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.61).
- The Nationals allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (92 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.11, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .264 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.