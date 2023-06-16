The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper and his .486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is batting .229 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and nine walks.

Cooper has picked up a hit in 30 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Cooper has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 13 games this season (27.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 26 .244 AVG .215 .270 OBP .267 .372 SLG .441 6 XBH 9 2 HR 6 10 RBI 16 26/2 K/BB 36/7 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings