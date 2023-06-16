On Friday, Jacob Stallings (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 141 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is batting .167 with six doubles and 10 walks.
  • Stallings has picked up a hit in 15 games this season (45.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 33 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • In six games this season, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (21.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 14
.170 AVG .163
.224 OBP .275
.208 SLG .256
2 XBH 4
0 HR 0
3 RBI 4
19/4 K/BB 10/6
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 92 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
