Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jacob Stallings (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 141 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .167 with six doubles and 10 walks.
- Stallings has picked up a hit in 15 games this season (45.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 33 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In six games this season, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this year (21.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.170
|AVG
|.163
|.224
|OBP
|.275
|.208
|SLG
|.256
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|19/4
|K/BB
|10/6
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 92 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
