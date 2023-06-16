On Friday, Jacob Stallings (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 141 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .167 with six doubles and 10 walks.

Stallings has picked up a hit in 15 games this season (45.5%), including one multi-hit game.

In 33 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In six games this season, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this year (21.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .170 AVG .163 .224 OBP .275 .208 SLG .256 2 XBH 4 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 19/4 K/BB 10/6 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings