The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .190 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 17 walks.

Segura has gotten a hit in 28 of 59 games this season (47.5%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (18.6%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

In nine games this year (15.3%), Segura has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 16 games this season (27.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .216 AVG .165 .298 OBP .218 .245 SLG .223 2 XBH 4 0 HR 1 6 RBI 5 16/12 K/BB 18/5 4 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings