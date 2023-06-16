Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .190 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 17 walks.
- Segura has gotten a hit in 28 of 59 games this season (47.5%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (18.6%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- In nine games this year (15.3%), Segura has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (27.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.216
|AVG
|.165
|.298
|OBP
|.218
|.245
|SLG
|.223
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|5
|16/12
|K/BB
|18/5
|4
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (92 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Williams (3-4) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
