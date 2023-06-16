Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Wendle is back in action for the Miami Marlins versus Trevor Williams and the Washington NationalsJune 16 at 7:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 11, when he went 0-for-4 against the White Sox.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is hitting .236 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.
- Wendle has gotten at least one hit in 56.7% of his games this year (17 of 30), with at least two hits three times (10.0%).
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- In five games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight games this year (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|.271
|AVG
|.195
|.314
|OBP
|.283
|.396
|SLG
|.366
|5
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|5
|11/2
|K/BB
|12/5
|1
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).
- The Nationals give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (92 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.11, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .264 against him.
