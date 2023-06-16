Joey Wendle is back in action for the Miami Marlins versus Trevor Williams and the Washington NationalsJune 16 at 7:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 11, when he went 0-for-4 against the White Sox.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is hitting .236 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.

Wendle has gotten at least one hit in 56.7% of his games this year (17 of 30), with at least two hits three times (10.0%).

He has homered in just one game this season.

In five games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight games this year (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 .271 AVG .195 .314 OBP .283 .396 SLG .366 5 XBH 4 0 HR 1 1 RBI 5 11/2 K/BB 12/5 1 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings