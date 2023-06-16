The Miami Marlins and Jon Berti, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is batting .259 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
  • Berti has picked up a hit in 35 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • He has gone deep in two of 55 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Berti has had at least one RBI in 16.4% of his games this year (nine of 55), with more than one RBI three times (5.5%).
  • He has scored in 18 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 31
.273 AVG .250
.305 OBP .311
.325 SLG .333
3 XBH 5
0 HR 2
6 RBI 6
14/4 K/BB 27/10
2 SB 5

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 92 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.11, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .264 batting average against him.
