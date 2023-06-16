Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jon Berti, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Nationals Player Props
|Marlins vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Nationals
|Marlins vs Nationals Odds
|Marlins vs Nationals Prediction
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .259 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Berti has picked up a hit in 35 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has gone deep in two of 55 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Berti has had at least one RBI in 16.4% of his games this year (nine of 55), with more than one RBI three times (5.5%).
- He has scored in 18 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|31
|.273
|AVG
|.250
|.305
|OBP
|.311
|.325
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|6
|14/4
|K/BB
|27/10
|2
|SB
|5
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 92 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.11, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .264 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.