The Miami Marlins and Jon Berti, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .259 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

Berti has picked up a hit in 35 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has gone deep in two of 55 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Berti has had at least one RBI in 16.4% of his games this year (nine of 55), with more than one RBI three times (5.5%).

He has scored in 18 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 31 .273 AVG .250 .305 OBP .311 .325 SLG .333 3 XBH 5 0 HR 2 6 RBI 6 14/4 K/BB 27/10 2 SB 5

Nationals Pitching Rankings