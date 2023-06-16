Jorge Soler -- batting .323 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on June 16 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Mariners.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (61) this season while batting .258 with 32 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 79th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

In 58.5% of his 65 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 26.2% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has had an RBI in 22 games this year (33.8%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (16.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 29 times this season (44.6%), including eight games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .225 AVG .288 .312 OBP .395 .477 SLG .640 14 XBH 18 7 HR 13 16 RBI 24 32/13 K/BB 35/19 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings