Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jorge Soler -- batting .323 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on June 16 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Mariners.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (61) this season while batting .258 with 32 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 79th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- In 58.5% of his 65 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 26.2% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has had an RBI in 22 games this year (33.8%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (16.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this season (44.6%), including eight games with multiple runs (12.3%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.225
|AVG
|.288
|.312
|OBP
|.395
|.477
|SLG
|.640
|14
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|13
|16
|RBI
|24
|32/13
|K/BB
|35/19
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (92 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
