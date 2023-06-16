Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez -- .317 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on June 16 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .431, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .461.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 53rd in slugging.
- Arraez has recorded a hit in 51 of 64 games this year (79.7%), including 28 multi-hit games (43.8%).
- He has homered in one of 64 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Arraez has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (35.9%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.413
|AVG
|.342
|.447
|OBP
|.415
|.488
|SLG
|.433
|9
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|11
|4/8
|K/BB
|11/12
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (92 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams (3-4) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.11 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 4.11 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
