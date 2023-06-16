Luis Arraez -- .317 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on June 16 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .431, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .461.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 53rd in slugging.

Arraez has recorded a hit in 51 of 64 games this year (79.7%), including 28 multi-hit games (43.8%).

He has homered in one of 64 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (35.9%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .413 AVG .342 .447 OBP .415 .488 SLG .433 9 XBH 8 0 HR 1 19 RBI 11 4/8 K/BB 11/12 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings