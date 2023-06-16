Friday's game between the Seattle Mariners (33-34) and Chicago White Sox (30-40) squaring off at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 7-6 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on June 16.

The Mariners will call on Bryan Woo (0-1) versus the White Sox and Michael Kopech (3-5).

Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

Mariners vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-2.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover each time.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 44 times and won 24, or 54.5%, of those games.

Seattle has entered 36 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 20-16 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 57.4% chance to win.

Seattle has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 297 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.99).

White Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The White Sox have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (one of those matchups had a runline.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (30.8%) in those games.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 8-19 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (292 total, 4.2 per game).

The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.57) in the majors this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 10 @ Angels W 6-2 Bryan Woo vs Patrick Sandoval June 11 @ Angels L 9-4 Logan Gilbert vs Griffin Canning June 12 Marlins W 8-1 Bryce Miller vs Jesús Luzardo June 13 Marlins W 9-3 George Kirby vs Edward Cabrera June 14 Marlins L 4-1 Luis Castillo vs Eury Pérez June 16 White Sox - Bryan Woo vs Michael Kopech June 17 White Sox - Logan Gilbert vs Lucas Giolito June 18 White Sox - Bryce Miller vs Lance Lynn June 20 @ Yankees - George Kirby vs Gerrit Cole June 21 @ Yankees - Luis Castillo vs Domingo Germán June 22 @ Yankees - Bryan Woo vs Clarke Schmidt

White Sox Schedule