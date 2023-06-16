Friday's game features the Washington Nationals (27-40) and the Miami Marlins (38-31) squaring off at Nationals Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 16.

The Marlins will give the nod to Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 4.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (3-4, 4.11 ERA).

Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Nationals 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Marlins covered the spread.

This season, the Marlins have been favored 26 times and won 17, or 65.4%, of those games.

This season Miami has won eight of its nine games, or 88.9%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored 274 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).

