Jeimer Candelario and Joey Wendle will hit the field when the Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins meet on Friday at Nationals Park.

Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +155 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Marlins vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -190 +155 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

The Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Marlins covered in its most recent game with a spread.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 65.4% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (17-9).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, Miami has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games).

The Marlins have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this matchup.

Miami has combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times this season for a 31-33-4 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 4-2-0 against the spread.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-13 17-18 17-15 20-16 29-22 8-9

