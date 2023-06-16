Jorge Soler and Lane Thomas will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals square off at Nationals Park on Friday, at 7:05 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 22nd in MLB play with 67 total home runs.

Miami's .396 slugging percentage is 19th in baseball.

The Marlins' .255 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

Miami has the No. 25 offense in MLB action, scoring four runs per game (274 total runs).

The Marlins are 18th in MLB with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Marlins strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 11th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.

Miami's 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins have the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.299).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sandy Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Alcantara heads into the matchup with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Alcantara will look to last five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.4 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 13 outings this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Away Sandy Alcantara Michael Kopech 6/11/2023 White Sox W 6-5 Away Braxton Garrett Lucas Giolito 6/12/2023 Mariners L 8-1 Away Jesús Luzardo Bryce Miller 6/13/2023 Mariners L 9-3 Away Edward Cabrera George Kirby 6/14/2023 Mariners W 4-1 Away Eury Pérez Luis Castillo 6/16/2023 Nationals - Away Sandy Alcantara Trevor Williams 6/17/2023 Nationals - Away Braxton Garrett Jake Irvin 6/18/2023 Nationals - Away Jesús Luzardo Patrick Corbin 6/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Edward Cabrera José Berríos 6/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Eury Pérez Yusei Kikuchi 6/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Sandy Alcantara Kevin Gausman

