Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins (38-31) will take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (27-40) at Nationals Park on Friday, June 16. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Nationals have +135 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara - MIA (2-5, 4.86 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (3-4, 4.11 ERA)

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 17 out of the 26 games, or 65.4%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Marlins have gone 8-1 (88.9%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins won each of the four games it played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 24, or 39.3%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Nationals have won 14 of 36 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Marlins vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+135) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+185) Jesús Sánchez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Bryan De La Cruz 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150)

Marlins Futures Odds

