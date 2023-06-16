Player prop bet odds for Jorge Soler, Lane Thomas and others are listed when the Miami Marlins visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Alcantara Stats

The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (2-5) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

He has four quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Alcantara will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old's 4.86 ERA ranks 60th, 1.188 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Alcantara Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jun. 10 7.0 3 1 1 4 2 vs. Athletics Jun. 4 7.0 6 5 5 7 0 vs. Padres May. 30 6.1 5 4 4 3 5 at Rockies May. 24 6.0 4 2 2 3 3 at Giants May. 19 5.2 5 4 4 5 3

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Soler Stats

Soler has 12 doubles, 20 home runs, 32 walks and 40 RBI (61 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .258/.357/.564 so far this season.

Soler will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .571 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and four RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 14 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 at Mariners Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 11 3-for-4 2 2 2 10 0 at White Sox Jun. 10 3-for-3 1 0 0 3 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Arraez Stats

Luis Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 20 walks and 30 RBI (91 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a .378/.431/.461 slash line so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 11 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 74 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .286/.338/.463 on the year.

Thomas hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Astros Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jun. 13 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Braves Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 0 2 5 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 59 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 24 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .245/.328/.432 so far this year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Astros Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 11 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 at Braves Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

