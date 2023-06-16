The Washington Nationals (27-40) host the Miami Marlins (38-31) in NL East play, at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

The Marlins will give the nod to Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 4.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (3-4, 4.11 ERA).

Marlins vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (2-5, 4.86 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (3-4, 4.11 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara (2-5) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.86 ERA this season with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 13 games.

He has earned a quality start four times in 13 starts this season.

Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.

Williams has two quality starts this year.

Williams is trying for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 13 appearances this season.

Trevor Williams vs. Marlins

He will face a Marlins offense that ranks 25th in the league with 274 total runs scored while batting .255 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .396 slugging percentage (19th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 67 home runs (22nd in the league).

Head-to-head against the Marlins this season, Williams has thrown six innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits while striking out five.

