Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes and his .486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Mariners.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has two doubles, four home runs and nine walks while batting .232.
- Fortes has recorded a hit in 24 of 42 games this season (57.1%), including seven multi-hit games (16.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 12 games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 of 42 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|24
|.276
|AVG
|.200
|.333
|OBP
|.238
|.328
|SLG
|.338
|1
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|6
|6/5
|K/BB
|24/4
|2
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (92 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .264 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.