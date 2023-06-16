The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes and his .486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Mariners.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Read More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has two doubles, four home runs and nine walks while batting .232.

Fortes has recorded a hit in 24 of 42 games this season (57.1%), including seven multi-hit games (16.7%).

He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Fortes has driven in a run in 12 games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 of 42 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 24 .276 AVG .200 .333 OBP .238 .328 SLG .338 1 XBH 5 1 HR 3 8 RBI 6 6/5 K/BB 24/4 2 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings