Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yuli Gurriel -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on June 16 at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Nationals Player Props
|Marlins vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Nationals
|Marlins vs Nationals Odds
|Marlins vs Nationals Prediction
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .267 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Gurriel has recorded a hit in 27 of 44 games this season (61.4%), including 12 multi-hit games (27.3%).
- Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (6.8%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in 14 games this year.
- He has scored in 15 of 44 games (34.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|24
|.205
|AVG
|.318
|.263
|OBP
|.371
|.288
|SLG
|.489
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|11
|10/5
|K/BB
|11/8
|1
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (92 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.