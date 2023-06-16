Yuli Gurriel -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on June 16 at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .267 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks.

Gurriel has recorded a hit in 27 of 44 games this season (61.4%), including 12 multi-hit games (27.3%).

Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (6.8%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has had an RBI in 14 games this year.

He has scored in 15 of 44 games (34.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 24 .205 AVG .318 .263 OBP .371 .288 SLG .489 5 XBH 7 0 HR 3 3 RBI 11 10/5 K/BB 11/8 1 SB 2

