Yuli Gurriel -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on June 16 at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel is batting .267 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Gurriel has recorded a hit in 27 of 44 games this season (61.4%), including 12 multi-hit games (27.3%).
  • Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (6.8%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gurriel has had an RBI in 14 games this year.
  • He has scored in 15 of 44 games (34.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 24
.205 AVG .318
.263 OBP .371
.288 SLG .489
5 XBH 7
0 HR 3
3 RBI 11
10/5 K/BB 11/8
1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (92 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.