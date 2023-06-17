Bryan De La Cruz, with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Nationals.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 14 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .275.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 48th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.

In 62.5% of his 64 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (12.5%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 21 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .313 AVG .242 .352 OBP .308 .482 SLG .386 11 XBH 11 4 HR 4 19 RBI 17 33/8 K/BB 36/13 0 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings