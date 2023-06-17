Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan De La Cruz, with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Nationals.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 14 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .275.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 48th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
- In 62.5% of his 64 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (12.5%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 21 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.313
|AVG
|.242
|.352
|OBP
|.308
|.482
|SLG
|.386
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|17
|33/8
|K/BB
|36/13
|0
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (93 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.10 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday, June 6 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 6.10 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.