As of now the Miami Dolphins are 10th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2500.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Miami Betting Insights

Miami covered nine times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Dolphins and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Miami averaged 364.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it sixth in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 18th, allowing 337.8 yards per contest.

The Dolphins went 6-2 at home last year and 3-6 on the road.

When the underdog, Miami had just two victories (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 7-3.

In the AFC East the Dolphins were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 7-5.

Dolphins Impact Players

In 13 games last year, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.8%.

Tyreek Hill had 119 receptions for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Jaylen Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.

In 16 games, Raheem Mostert ran for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three TDs.

As a playmaker on defense, Jalen Ramsey delivered 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and four interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2500 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +5000 3 September 24 Broncos - +4500 4 October 1 @ Bills - +800 5 October 8 Giants - +5000 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +5000 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +650 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1600 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +8000 15 December 17 Jets - +1600 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1600 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1800 18 January 7 Bills - +800

