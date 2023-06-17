Garrett Cooper -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Nationals.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and nine walks while batting .233.

Cooper has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (16.3%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Cooper has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this year (17 of 49), with two or more RBI eight times (16.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 of 49 games (26.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 27 .244 AVG .223 .270 OBP .275 .372 SLG .447 6 XBH 9 2 HR 6 10 RBI 17 26/2 K/BB 36/7 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings