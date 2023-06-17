Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Garrett Cooper -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Nationals.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and nine walks while batting .233.
- Cooper has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (16.3%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Cooper has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this year (17 of 49), with two or more RBI eight times (16.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 of 49 games (26.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|.244
|AVG
|.223
|.270
|OBP
|.275
|.372
|SLG
|.447
|6
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|6
|10
|RBI
|17
|26/2
|K/BB
|36/7
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (93 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Irvin (1-3) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.10 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, June 6 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 6.10 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
