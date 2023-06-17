Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Garrett Hampson and his .440 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (125 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals and Jake Irvin on June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Nationals Player Props
|How to Watch Marlins vs Nationals
|Marlins vs Nationals Odds
|Marlins vs Nationals Prediction
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson has nine doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .243.
- Hampson has picked up a hit in 56.8% of his 44 games this year, with at least two hits in 6.8% of them.
- He has gone deep in one of 44 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Hampson has driven in a run in seven games this year (15.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 of 44 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|24
|.240
|AVG
|.246
|.321
|OBP
|.310
|.420
|SLG
|.292
|7
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|6
|16/5
|K/BB
|17/5
|1
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 93 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Irvin (1-3 with a 6.10 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday, June 6 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.10 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.