Garrett Hampson and his .440 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (125 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals and Jake Irvin on June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson has nine doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .243.

Hampson has picked up a hit in 56.8% of his 44 games this year, with at least two hits in 6.8% of them.

He has gone deep in one of 44 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Hampson has driven in a run in seven games this year (15.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 of 44 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 24 .240 AVG .246 .321 OBP .310 .420 SLG .292 7 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 6 16/5 K/BB 17/5 1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings