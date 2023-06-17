Garrett Hampson and his .440 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (125 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals and Jake Irvin on June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson has nine doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .243.
  • Hampson has picked up a hit in 56.8% of his 44 games this year, with at least two hits in 6.8% of them.
  • He has gone deep in one of 44 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Hampson has driven in a run in seven games this year (15.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 13 of 44 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 24
.240 AVG .246
.321 OBP .310
.420 SLG .292
7 XBH 3
1 HR 0
3 RBI 6
16/5 K/BB 17/5
1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 93 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Irvin (1-3 with a 6.10 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday, June 6 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.10 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
