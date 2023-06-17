On Saturday, Jean Segura (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura has four doubles, a triple, a home run and 17 walks while hitting .190.

Segura has gotten a hit in 28 of 59 games this year (47.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (18.6%).

He has homered in one of 59 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this year (15.3%), Segura has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 16 games this year (27.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .216 AVG .165 .298 OBP .218 .245 SLG .223 2 XBH 4 0 HR 1 6 RBI 5 16/12 K/BB 18/5 4 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings