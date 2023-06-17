Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jean Segura (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura has four doubles, a triple, a home run and 17 walks while hitting .190.
- Segura has gotten a hit in 28 of 59 games this year (47.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (18.6%).
- He has homered in one of 59 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this year (15.3%), Segura has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (27.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.216
|AVG
|.165
|.298
|OBP
|.218
|.245
|SLG
|.223
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|5
|16/12
|K/BB
|18/5
|4
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (93 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.10 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday, June 6 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 6.10 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.