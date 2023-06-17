Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Joey Wendle (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks while hitting .237.
- Wendle has gotten a hit in 18 of 31 games this year (58.1%), with multiple hits on three occasions (9.7%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Wendle has driven in a run in five games this season (16.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight of 31 games (25.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.271
|AVG
|.200
|.314
|OBP
|.280
|.396
|SLG
|.356
|5
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|5
|11/2
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (93 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals will send Irvin (1-3) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.10 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, June 6, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 6.10 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
