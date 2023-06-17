On Saturday, Joey Wendle (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks while hitting .237.

Wendle has gotten a hit in 18 of 31 games this year (58.1%), with multiple hits on three occasions (9.7%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

Wendle has driven in a run in five games this season (16.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight of 31 games (25.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .271 AVG .200 .314 OBP .280 .396 SLG .356 5 XBH 4 0 HR 1 1 RBI 5 11/2 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1

