Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jorge Soler and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (143 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals and Jake Irvin on June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Read More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami with 62 hits, batting .258 this season with 32 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 81st in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 39 of 66 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has gone deep in 25.8% of his games in 2023 (17 of 66), and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has driven home a run in 22 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 45.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (12.1%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|.225
|AVG
|.287
|.312
|OBP
|.395
|.477
|SLG
|.628
|14
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|13
|16
|RBI
|24
|32/13
|K/BB
|36/20
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 93 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.10 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, June 6 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty went four innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 6.10 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
