Jorge Soler and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (143 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals and Jake Irvin on June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami with 62 hits, batting .258 this season with 32 extra-base hits.

He ranks 81st in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Soler has picked up a hit in 39 of 66 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has gone deep in 25.8% of his games in 2023 (17 of 66), and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has driven home a run in 22 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 45.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 35 .225 AVG .287 .312 OBP .395 .477 SLG .628 14 XBH 18 7 HR 13 16 RBI 24 32/13 K/BB 36/20 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings