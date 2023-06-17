On Saturday, Luis Arraez (on the back of going 5-for-5 with a home run and three RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .925, fueled by an OBP of .441 to go with a slugging percentage of .484. All three of those stats lead Miami hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

In 80.0% of his 65 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in two of 65 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (33.8%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (10.8%).

He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .413 AVG .368 .447 OBP .436 .488 SLG .480 9 XBH 9 0 HR 2 19 RBI 14 4/8 K/BB 11/12 1 SB 0

