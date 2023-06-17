Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Luis Arraez (on the back of going 5-for-5 with a home run and three RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (5-for-5 with a home run and three RBI) against the Nationals.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .925, fueled by an OBP of .441 to go with a slugging percentage of .484. All three of those stats lead Miami hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- In 80.0% of his 65 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in two of 65 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Arraez has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (33.8%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (10.8%).
- He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.413
|AVG
|.368
|.447
|OBP
|.436
|.488
|SLG
|.480
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|14
|4/8
|K/BB
|11/12
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (93 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 6.10 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday, June 6 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.10, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
