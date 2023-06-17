Marlins vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 17
Saturday's contest between the Washington Nationals (27-41) and the Miami Marlins (39-31) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Nationals coming out on top. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on June 17.
The probable starters are Braxton Garrett (2-2) for the Marlins and Jake Irvin (1-3) for the Nationals.
Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Marlins vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 6, Marlins 5.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Nationals Player Props
|How to Watch Marlins vs Nationals
|Marlins vs Nationals Odds
Marlins Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a perfect record of 4-0.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Marlins covered the spread.
- The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 18, or 66.7%, of those games.
- Miami is 8-1 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Marlins, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
- Miami has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 280 (four per game).
- The Marlins have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 11
|@ White Sox
|W 6-5
|Braxton Garrett vs Lucas Giolito
|June 12
|@ Mariners
|L 8-1
|Jesús Luzardo vs Bryce Miller
|June 13
|@ Mariners
|L 9-3
|Edward Cabrera vs George Kirby
|June 14
|@ Mariners
|W 4-1
|Eury Pérez vs Luis Castillo
|June 16
|@ Nationals
|W 6-5
|Sandy Alcantara vs Trevor Williams
|June 17
|@ Nationals
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Jake Irvin
|June 18
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Patrick Corbin
|June 19
|Blue Jays
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs José Berríos
|June 20
|Blue Jays
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Yusei Kikuchi
|June 21
|Blue Jays
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Kevin Gausman
|June 22
|Pirates
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Mitch Keller
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.