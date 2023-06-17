Saturday's contest between the Washington Nationals (27-41) and the Miami Marlins (39-31) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Nationals coming out on top. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on June 17.

The probable starters are Braxton Garrett (2-2) for the Marlins and Jake Irvin (1-3) for the Nationals.

Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Marlins vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a perfect record of 4-0.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Marlins covered the spread.

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 18, or 66.7%, of those games.

Miami is 8-1 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Marlins, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Miami has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 280 (four per game).

The Marlins have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

