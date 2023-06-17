Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins will take the field against the Washington Nationals and starting pitcher Jake Irvin on Saturday at Nationals Park.

The Marlins are -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+125). A 9-run total has been listed for the game.

Marlins vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -155 +125 9 -120 +100 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Marlins covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.



Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (18-9).

Miami has gone 13-1 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (92.9% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Marlins a 60.8% chance to win.

Miami has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 69 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 32 of those games (32-33-4).

The Marlins have collected a 4-2-0 record ATS this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-13 18-18 17-15 21-16 30-22 8-9

