How to Watch the Marlins vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 17
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will try to defeat Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins are 22nd in MLB action with 68 total home runs.
- Miami's .397 slugging percentage is 19th in MLB.
- The Marlins' .256 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.
- Miami ranks 25th in runs scored with 280 (four per game).
- The Marlins' .319 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.
- Marlins hitters strike out 8.3 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- Miami has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.299).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Braxton Garrett (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.10 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Garrett has one quality start this year.
- Garrett will aim to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.9 innings per outing.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/11/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-5
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Lucas Giolito
|6/12/2023
|Mariners
|L 8-1
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Bryce Miller
|6/13/2023
|Mariners
|L 9-3
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|George Kirby
|6/14/2023
|Mariners
|W 4-1
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Luis Castillo
|6/16/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-5
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Trevor Williams
|6/17/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Jake Irvin
|6/18/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Patrick Corbin
|6/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|José Berríos
|6/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Yusei Kikuchi
|6/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Kevin Gausman
|6/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Mitch Keller
