Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will try to defeat Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are 22nd in MLB action with 68 total home runs.

Miami's .397 slugging percentage is 19th in MLB.

The Marlins' .256 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.

Miami ranks 25th in runs scored with 280 (four per game).

The Marlins' .319 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.

Marlins hitters strike out 8.3 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.

Miami has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).

The Marlins have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.299).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Braxton Garrett (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.10 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Garrett has one quality start this year.

Garrett will aim to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.9 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 White Sox W 6-5 Away Braxton Garrett Lucas Giolito 6/12/2023 Mariners L 8-1 Away Jesús Luzardo Bryce Miller 6/13/2023 Mariners L 9-3 Away Edward Cabrera George Kirby 6/14/2023 Mariners W 4-1 Away Eury Pérez Luis Castillo 6/16/2023 Nationals W 6-5 Away Sandy Alcantara Trevor Williams 6/17/2023 Nationals - Away Braxton Garrett Jake Irvin 6/18/2023 Nationals - Away Jesús Luzardo Patrick Corbin 6/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Edward Cabrera José Berríos 6/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Eury Pérez Yusei Kikuchi 6/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Sandy Alcantara Kevin Gausman 6/22/2023 Pirates - Home Braxton Garrett Mitch Keller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.