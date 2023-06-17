When the Miami Marlins (39-31) and Washington Nationals (27-41) face off at Nationals Park on Saturday, June 17, Braxton Garrett will get the nod for the Marlins, while the Nationals will send Jake Irvin to the hill. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET.

The Marlins are listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+135). The total for the game has been set at 9.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (2-2, 4.10 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (1-3, 6.10 ERA)

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 18 out of the 27 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have an 8-1 record (winning 88.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Marlins won all of the four games they played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (38.7%) in those games.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 14-22 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+150) Jesús Sánchez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+130) Jean Segura 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+160) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th

