You can wager on player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Lane Thomas and other players on the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals prior to their matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday at Nationals Park.

Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Garrett Stats

The Marlins' Braxton Garrett (2-2) will make his 13th start of the season.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Garrett has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jun. 11 5.1 3 0 0 9 1 vs. Royals Jun. 5 5.0 6 4 4 6 0 vs. Padres May. 31 5.1 2 1 1 7 1 at Rockies May. 25 5.0 6 2 2 3 3 at Giants May. 20 6.1 1 0 0 8 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 20 walks and 33 RBI (96 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .390/.441/.484 slash line on the year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 16 5-for-5 2 1 3 8 0 at Mariners Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 11 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 62 hits with 12 doubles, 20 home runs, 33 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .258/.357/.558 slash line on the season.

Soler takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and four RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 14 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 at Mariners Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 11 3-for-4 2 2 2 10 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 18 walks and 33 RBI (76 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .288/.339/.477 slash line so far this year.

Thomas hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Astros Jun. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Astros Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jun. 13 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Braves Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 24 walks and 30 RBI (62 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .252/.333/.447 on the year.

Candelario has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 16 3-for-5 1 0 0 6 0 at Astros Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Astros Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 11 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0

