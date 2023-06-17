The Miami Marlins (39-31) visit the Washington Nationals (27-41) on Saturday at Nationals Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Braxton Garrett (2-2) for the Marlins and Jake Irvin (1-3) for the Nationals.

Marlins vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (2-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed three hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 4.10, a 5.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.257.

He has one quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Garrett will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has made 13 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.10 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Tuesday, June 6 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Over seven games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 6.10 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .267 to his opponents.

Irvin has collected one quality start this year.

Irvin has put up two starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

