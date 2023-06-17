Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has two doubles, four home runs and nine walks while batting .232.
- Fortes has gotten a hit in 24 of 42 games this year (57.1%), including seven multi-hit games (16.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this year (28.6%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 of 42 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|24
|.276
|AVG
|.200
|.333
|OBP
|.238
|.328
|SLG
|.338
|1
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|6
|6/5
|K/BB
|24/4
|2
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 93 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.10 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, June 6 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 6.10 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
