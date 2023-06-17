Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has two doubles, four home runs and nine walks while batting .232.

Fortes has gotten a hit in 24 of 42 games this year (57.1%), including seven multi-hit games (16.7%).

He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this year (28.6%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 of 42 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 24 .276 AVG .200 .333 OBP .238 .328 SLG .338 1 XBH 5 1 HR 3 8 RBI 6 6/5 K/BB 24/4 2 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings