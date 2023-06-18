Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .238 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .273 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 86th in the league in slugging.

De La Cruz has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

In 12.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (33.8%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (16.9%).

He has scored in 32.3% of his games this season (21 of 65), with two or more runs six times (9.2%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .313 AVG .241 .352 OBP .305 .482 SLG .380 11 XBH 11 4 HR 4 19 RBI 19 33/8 K/BB 38/13 0 SB 3

