Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .238 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .273 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 86th in the league in slugging.
- De La Cruz has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- In 12.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (33.8%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (16.9%).
- He has scored in 32.3% of his games this season (21 of 65), with two or more runs six times (9.2%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.313
|AVG
|.241
|.352
|OBP
|.305
|.482
|SLG
|.380
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|19
|33/8
|K/BB
|38/13
|0
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.64 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (93 total, 1.3 per game).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.81 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.81), 63rd in WHIP (1.538), and 64th in K/9 (5.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
