As of July 2 the Miami Dolphins' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +2500, put them 10th in the league.

Watch the Dolphins this season on Fubo!

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Dolphins to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Miami Betting Insights

Miami put together a 9-8-0 ATS record last year.

Dolphins games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Miami put up 364.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it sixth in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 18th, surrendering 337.8 yards per game.

The Dolphins posted six wins at home last season and three on the road.

Miami collected seven wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and was victorious twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

In the AFC East the Dolphins were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Dolphins Impact Players

In 13 games last year, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.8%.

In the passing game, Tyreek Hill scored seven TDs, hauling in 119 balls for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game).

Jaylen Waddle had 75 catches for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In 16 games, Raheem Mostert ran for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three TDs.

Jalen Ramsey delivered four interceptions to go with 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 18 passes defended in 17 games last year with the Rams.

Bet on Dolphins to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2500 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +5000 3 September 24 Broncos - +5000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +800 5 October 8 Giants - +5000 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +5000 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +650 11 November 19 Raiders - +6600 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1600 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +6600 14 December 11 Titans - +8000 15 December 17 Jets - +1600 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1400 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1800 18 January 7 Bills - +800

Odds are current as of June 18 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.