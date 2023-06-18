Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Garrett Cooper (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Nationals.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is hitting .227 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and nine walks.
- Cooper has gotten a hit in 31 of 50 games this year (62.0%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (16.0%).
- In eight games this year, he has gone deep (16.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Cooper has driven home a run in 17 games this year (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 13 games this year (26.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|28
|.244
|AVG
|.212
|.270
|OBP
|.262
|.372
|SLG
|.424
|6
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|6
|10
|RBI
|17
|26/2
|K/BB
|38/7
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 93 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.81 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.81), 63rd in WHIP (1.538), and 64th in K/9 (5.8).
