On Sunday, Garrett Cooper (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Nationals.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .227 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and nine walks.

Cooper has gotten a hit in 31 of 50 games this year (62.0%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (16.0%).

In eight games this year, he has gone deep (16.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Cooper has driven home a run in 17 games this year (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 13 games this year (26.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 28 .244 AVG .212 .270 OBP .262 .372 SLG .424 6 XBH 9 2 HR 6 10 RBI 17 26/2 K/BB 38/7 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings