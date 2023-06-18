The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is batting .237 with nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

In 55.6% of his games this year (25 of 45), Hampson has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (6.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in one of 45 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Hampson has driven in a run in seven games this year (15.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (31.1%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 25 .240 AVG .235 .321 OBP .307 .420 SLG .279 7 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 6 16/5 K/BB 19/6 1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings