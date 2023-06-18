The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson is batting .237 with nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
  • In 55.6% of his games this year (25 of 45), Hampson has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (6.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 45 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Hampson has driven in a run in seven games this year (15.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 14 times this season (31.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 25
.240 AVG .235
.321 OBP .307
.420 SLG .279
7 XBH 3
1 HR 0
3 RBI 6
16/5 K/BB 19/6
1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
  • The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (93 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Corbin (4-7) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.81 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 4.81 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.538 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 5.8 K/9 ranks 64th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.