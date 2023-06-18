Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Nationals Player Props
|Marlins vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Nationals Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Nationals
|Marlins vs Nationals Odds
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is batting .237 with nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- In 55.6% of his games this year (25 of 45), Hampson has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (6.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 45 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Hampson has driven in a run in seven games this year (15.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this season (31.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|25
|.240
|AVG
|.235
|.321
|OBP
|.307
|.420
|SLG
|.279
|7
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|6
|16/5
|K/BB
|19/6
|1
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (93 total, 1.3 per game).
- Corbin (4-7) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.81 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 4.81 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.538 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 5.8 K/9 ranks 64th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.