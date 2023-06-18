Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .163 with six doubles and 11 walks.
- Stallings has had a base hit in 15 of 34 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 34 games this season.
- In six games this season, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight games this season (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.170
|AVG
|.156
|.224
|OBP
|.278
|.208
|SLG
|.244
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|19/4
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.64 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (93 total, 1.3 per game).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.81 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.81), 63rd in WHIP (1.538), and 64th in K/9 (5.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.