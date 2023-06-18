The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .163 with six doubles and 11 walks.

Stallings has had a base hit in 15 of 34 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a long ball in his 34 games this season.

In six games this season, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight games this season (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 .170 AVG .156 .224 OBP .278 .208 SLG .244 2 XBH 4 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 19/4 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 0

