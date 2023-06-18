The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has seven doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks while hitting .247.

Wendle has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 32 games this year, with multiple hits in 12.5% of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 32 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Wendle has driven in a run in five games this year (15.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight of 32 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .271 AVG .224 .314 OBP .296 .396 SLG .388 5 XBH 5 0 HR 1 1 RBI 5 11/2 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings