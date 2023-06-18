Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has seven doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks while hitting .247.
- Wendle has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 32 games this year, with multiple hits in 12.5% of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 32 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Wendle has driven in a run in five games this year (15.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight of 32 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.271
|AVG
|.224
|.314
|OBP
|.296
|.396
|SLG
|.388
|5
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|5
|11/2
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (93 total, 1.3 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.81 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old's 4.81 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.538 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 5.8 K/9 ranks 64th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.