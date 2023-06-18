Jon Berti -- .172 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Nationals.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Patrick Corbin

MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .259.

Berti has picked up a hit in 36 of 56 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

In 56 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Berti has driven home a run in nine games this year (16.1%), including more than one RBI in 5.4% of his games.

In 18 of 56 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 32 .273 AVG .250 .305 OBP .309 .325 SLG .339 3 XBH 6 0 HR 2 6 RBI 6 14/4 K/BB 29/10 2 SB 5

Nationals Pitching Rankings