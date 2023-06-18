Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jon Berti -- .172 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Nationals.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .259.
- Berti has picked up a hit in 36 of 56 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- In 56 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Berti has driven home a run in nine games this year (16.1%), including more than one RBI in 5.4% of his games.
- In 18 of 56 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|32
|.273
|AVG
|.250
|.305
|OBP
|.309
|.325
|SLG
|.339
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|6
|14/4
|K/BB
|29/10
|2
|SB
|5
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.64 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 93 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.81 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 4.81 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.538 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 5.8 K/9 ranks 64th.
