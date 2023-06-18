The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler and his .741 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Nationals.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami with 63 hits, batting .260 this season with 32 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 76th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Soler enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .308 with one homer.

In 59.7% of his 67 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 25.4% of his games in 2023, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.3% of his games this season, Soler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 44.8% of his games this year (30 of 67), he has scored, and in eight of those games (11.9%) he has scored more than once.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 36 .225 AVG .290 .312 OBP .408 .477 SLG .626 14 XBH 18 7 HR 13 16 RBI 25 32/13 K/BB 36/23 0 SB 1

