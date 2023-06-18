Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler and his .741 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Nationals.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Discover More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami with 63 hits, batting .260 this season with 32 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 76th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Soler enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .308 with one homer.
- In 59.7% of his 67 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 25.4% of his games in 2023, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.3% of his games this season, Soler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 44.8% of his games this year (30 of 67), he has scored, and in eight of those games (11.9%) he has scored more than once.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.225
|AVG
|.290
|.312
|OBP
|.408
|.477
|SLG
|.626
|14
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|13
|16
|RBI
|25
|32/13
|K/BB
|36/23
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (93 total, 1.3 per game).
- Corbin (4-7) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.81 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old's 4.81 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.538 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 5.8 K/9 ranks 64th among qualifying pitchers this season.
