Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .920, fueled by an OBP of .440 to go with a slugging percentage of .480. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
- Arraez has gotten a hit in 53 of 66 games this year (80.3%), including 29 multi-hit games (43.9%).
- In 66 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Arraez has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (10.6%).
- He has scored in 37.9% of his games this season (25 of 66), with two or more runs five times (7.6%).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.413
|AVG
|.364
|.447
|OBP
|.434
|.488
|SLG
|.473
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|14
|4/8
|K/BB
|11/13
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.64 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 93 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Nationals are sending Corbin (4-7) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.81 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the lefty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old's 4.81 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.538 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 5.8 K/9 ranks 64th among qualifying pitchers this season.
