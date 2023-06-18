The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .920, fueled by an OBP of .440 to go with a slugging percentage of .480. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.

Arraez has gotten a hit in 53 of 66 games this year (80.3%), including 29 multi-hit games (43.9%).

In 66 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (10.6%).

He has scored in 37.9% of his games this season (25 of 66), with two or more runs five times (7.6%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .413 AVG .364 .447 OBP .434 .488 SLG .473 9 XBH 9 0 HR 2 19 RBI 14 4/8 K/BB 11/13 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings