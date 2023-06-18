Marlins vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 18
Sunday's contest features the Washington Nationals (27-42) and the Miami Marlins (40-31) clashing at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on June 18.
The Marlins will call on Jesus Luzardo (5-5) versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (4-7).
Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Nationals 6, Marlins 5.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Marlins have been favored 28 times and won 19, or 67.9%, of those games.
- Miami is 9-1 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Marlins.
- Miami has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 285 (four per game).
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 12
|@ Mariners
|L 8-1
|Jesús Luzardo vs Bryce Miller
|June 13
|@ Mariners
|L 9-3
|Edward Cabrera vs George Kirby
|June 14
|@ Mariners
|W 4-1
|Eury Pérez vs Luis Castillo
|June 16
|@ Nationals
|W 6-5
|Sandy Alcantara vs Trevor Williams
|June 17
|@ Nationals
|W 5-2
|Braxton Garrett vs Jake Irvin
|June 18
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Patrick Corbin
|June 19
|Blue Jays
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs José Berríos
|June 20
|Blue Jays
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Yusei Kikuchi
|June 21
|Blue Jays
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Kevin Gausman
|June 22
|Pirates
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Mitch Keller
|June 23
|Pirates
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Luis Ortiz
