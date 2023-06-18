Sunday's contest features the Washington Nationals (27-42) and the Miami Marlins (40-31) clashing at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on June 18.

The Marlins will call on Jesus Luzardo (5-5) versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (4-7).

Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Nationals 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

This season, the Marlins have been favored 28 times and won 19, or 67.9%, of those games.

Miami is 9-1 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 285 (four per game).

The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).

Marlins Schedule