Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take the field against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

The Nationals are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Marlins (-160). The game's total has been set at 9 runs.

Marlins vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -160 +135 9 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a perfect record of 4-0.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been the moneyline favorite 28 total times this season. They've finished 19-9 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Miami has gone 9-1 (90%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Marlins have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Miami has played in 70 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-34-4).

The Marlins have put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-13 19-18 18-15 21-16 31-22 8-9

