Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals take the field against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV Channel: MASN

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 22nd in baseball with 68 total home runs.

Miami's .395 slugging percentage ranks 20th in baseball.

The Marlins' .256 batting average is ninth-best in the majors.

Miami is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (285 total).

The Marlins' .319 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.

The Marlins strike out 8.2 times per game, the No. 11 average in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Miami's pitching staff paces the majors.

Miami has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.296).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (5-5) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander threw four innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Luzardo is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the season in this game.

Luzardo heads into this matchup with 11 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 14 appearances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Mariners L 8-1 Away Jesús Luzardo Bryce Miller 6/13/2023 Mariners L 9-3 Away Edward Cabrera George Kirby 6/14/2023 Mariners W 4-1 Away Eury Pérez Luis Castillo 6/16/2023 Nationals W 6-5 Away Sandy Alcantara Trevor Williams 6/17/2023 Nationals W 5-2 Away Braxton Garrett Jake Irvin 6/18/2023 Nationals - Away Jesús Luzardo Patrick Corbin 6/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Edward Cabrera José Berríos 6/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Eury Pérez Yusei Kikuchi 6/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Sandy Alcantara Kevin Gausman 6/22/2023 Pirates - Home Braxton Garrett Mitch Keller 6/23/2023 Pirates - Home Jesús Luzardo Luis Ortiz

