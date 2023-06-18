As they try to secure the series sweep on Sunday, June 18, Jesus Luzardo will take the mound for the Miami Marlins (40-31) as they take on the Washington Nationals (27-42), who will answer with Patrick Corbin. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Nationals have +135 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Marlins vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (5-5, 4.17 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-7, 4.81 ERA)

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 19, or 67.9%, of those games.

The Marlins have a 9-1 record (winning 90% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins won all of the four games it played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Nationals have won in 24, or 38.1%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Nationals have won 14 of 37 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Wendle 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+190) Jesús Sánchez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Garrett Cooper 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Jorge Soler 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+105) Jon Berti 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180)

Marlins Futures Odds

