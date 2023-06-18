The Miami Marlins (40-31) aim to prolong their three-game win streak when they meet the Washington Nationals (27-42) on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

The probable pitchers are Jesus Luzardo (5-5) for the Marlins and Patrick Corbin (4-7) for the Nationals.

Marlins vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: MASN

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (5-5, 4.17 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-7, 4.81 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (5-5) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw four innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.17, a 4.24 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.275 in 14 games this season.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Luzardo has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Jesús Luzardo vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 288 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They are batting .261 for the campaign with 53 home runs, 29th in the league.

The Nationals have gone 5-for-22 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin (4-7) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.81 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

During 14 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.81 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .298 to his opponents.

Corbin has seven quality starts this year.

Corbin will try to extend a 14-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).

He has not had an appearance so far in 2023 where he did not allow at least one earned run.

This season, the 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.81), 63rd in WHIP (1.538), and 64th in K/9 (5.8) among qualifying pitchers.

