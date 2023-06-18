Marlins vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 18
The Miami Marlins (40-31) aim to prolong their three-game win streak when they meet the Washington Nationals (27-42) on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Nationals Park.
The probable pitchers are Jesus Luzardo (5-5) for the Marlins and Patrick Corbin (4-7) for the Nationals.
Marlins vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (5-5, 4.17 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-7, 4.81 ERA)
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo
- Luzardo (5-5) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 15th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw four innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.17, a 4.24 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.275 in 14 games this season.
- He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- Luzardo has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.
Jesús Luzardo vs. Nationals
- The Nationals have scored 288 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They are batting .261 for the campaign with 53 home runs, 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have gone 5-for-22 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin
- Corbin (4-7) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.81 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- During 14 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.81 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .298 to his opponents.
- Corbin has seven quality starts this year.
- Corbin will try to extend a 14-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).
- He has not had an appearance so far in 2023 where he did not allow at least one earned run.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.81), 63rd in WHIP (1.538), and 64th in K/9 (5.8) among qualifying pitchers.
