Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nick Fortes (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Nationals Player Props
|Marlins vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Nationals Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Nationals
|Marlins vs Nationals Odds
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .234 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Fortes has gotten a hit in 25 of 43 games this season (58.1%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (16.3%).
- He has homered in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 43), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12 games this year (27.9%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (30.2%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|25
|.276
|AVG
|.205
|.333
|OBP
|.250
|.328
|SLG
|.337
|1
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|6
|6/5
|K/BB
|25/5
|2
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.64 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (93 total, 1.3 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.81 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.81), 63rd in WHIP (1.538), and 64th in K/9 (5.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.