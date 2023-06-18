On Sunday, Nick Fortes (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .234 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Fortes has gotten a hit in 25 of 43 games this season (58.1%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (16.3%).

He has homered in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 43), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 games this year (27.9%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (30.2%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 25 .276 AVG .205 .333 OBP .250 .328 SLG .337 1 XBH 5 1 HR 3 8 RBI 6 6/5 K/BB 25/5 2 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings