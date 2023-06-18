On Sunday, Nick Fortes (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is batting .234 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • Fortes has gotten a hit in 25 of 43 games this season (58.1%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (16.3%).
  • He has homered in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 43), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 12 games this year (27.9%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 13 times this season (30.2%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 25
.276 AVG .205
.333 OBP .250
.328 SLG .337
1 XBH 5
1 HR 3
8 RBI 6
6/5 K/BB 25/5
2 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.64 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (93 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.81 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.81), 63rd in WHIP (1.538), and 64th in K/9 (5.8) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.