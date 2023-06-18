On Sunday, Yuli Gurriel (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel has six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .262.

Gurriel has had a hit in 27 of 45 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 12 times (26.7%).

In 6.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has had an RBI in 14 games this year.

In 16 games this year (35.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 25 .205 AVG .308 .263 OBP .366 .288 SLG .473 5 XBH 7 0 HR 3 3 RBI 11 10/5 K/BB 12/9 1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings