Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Sunday, Yuli Gurriel (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel has six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .262.
- Gurriel has had a hit in 27 of 45 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 12 times (26.7%).
- In 6.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in 14 games this year.
- In 16 games this year (35.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|25
|.205
|AVG
|.308
|.263
|OBP
|.366
|.288
|SLG
|.473
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|11
|10/5
|K/BB
|12/9
|1
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (93 total, 1.3 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.81 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.81), 63rd in WHIP (1.538), and 64th in K/9 (5.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.