Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Blue Jays - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- .116 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on June 19 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 14 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks while hitting .269.
- De La Cruz has gotten at least one hit in 62.1% of his games this year (41 of 66), with more than one hit 17 times (25.8%).
- He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has driven home a run in 23 games this season (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 31.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|.313
|AVG
|.234
|.352
|OBP
|.295
|.482
|SLG
|.369
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|20
|33/8
|K/BB
|39/13
|0
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.4 per game).
- Berrios (7-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 7 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.28), 31st in WHIP (1.165), and 45th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers.
