Bryan De La Cruz -- .116 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on June 19 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 14 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks while hitting .269.

De La Cruz has gotten at least one hit in 62.1% of his games this year (41 of 66), with more than one hit 17 times (25.8%).

He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has driven home a run in 23 games this season (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 31.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 35 .313 AVG .234 .352 OBP .295 .482 SLG .369 11 XBH 11 4 HR 4 19 RBI 20 33/8 K/BB 39/13 0 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings