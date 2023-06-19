The Miami Dolphins have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of July 2.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Miami Betting Insights

Miami put together a 9-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, eight Dolphins games hit the over.

Miami put up 364.5 yards per game on offense last season (sixth in NFL), and it ranked 18th on defense with 337.8 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Dolphins were 6-2. Away, they were 3-6.

Miami won two games as the underdog (2-5) and went 7-3 as the favorite last season.

The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC overall.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 64.8% of his throws for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game).

Tyreek Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Jaylen Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.

On the ground, Raheem Mostert scored three touchdowns and picked up 891 yards (55.7 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Jalen Ramsey recorded 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and four interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2500 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +5000 3 September 24 Broncos - +5000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +800 5 October 8 Giants - +5000 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +5000 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +650 11 November 19 Raiders - +6600 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1600 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +6600 14 December 11 Titans - +8000 15 December 17 Jets - +1600 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1400 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1800 18 January 7 Bills - +800

