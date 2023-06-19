Dolphins Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Dolphins have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of July 2.
Dolphins Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +300
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Miami Betting Insights
- Miami put together a 9-8-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, eight Dolphins games hit the over.
- Miami put up 364.5 yards per game on offense last season (sixth in NFL), and it ranked 18th on defense with 337.8 yards allowed per game.
- At home last season, the Dolphins were 6-2. Away, they were 3-6.
- Miami won two games as the underdog (2-5) and went 7-3 as the favorite last season.
- The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC overall.
Dolphins Impact Players
- Tua Tagovailoa had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 64.8% of his throws for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game).
- Tyreek Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games a season ago, Jaylen Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- On the ground, Raheem Mostert scored three touchdowns and picked up 891 yards (55.7 per game).
- As a tone-setter on defense, Jalen Ramsey recorded 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and four interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.
2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|@ Patriots
|-
|+5000
|3
|September 24
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|4
|October 1
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|5
|October 8
|Giants
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|8
|October 29
|Patriots
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 5
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|11
|November 19
|Raiders
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|13
|December 3
|@ Commanders
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 11
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|Jets
|-
|+1600
|16
|December 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1400
|17
|December 31
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|Bills
|-
|+800
