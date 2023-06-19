On Monday, Garrett Cooper (.182 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, two walks and four RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Nationals.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is batting .226 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and nine walks.

Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this season (32 of 51), with multiple hits eight times (15.7%).

He has hit a home run in eight games this year (15.7%), leaving the park in 4% of his plate appearances.

Cooper has an RBI in 17 of 51 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 of 51 games (25.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 29 .244 AVG .212 .270 OBP .259 .372 SLG .413 6 XBH 9 2 HR 6 10 RBI 17 26/2 K/BB 38/7 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings