Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Blue Jays - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Garrett Cooper (.182 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, two walks and four RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Nationals.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is batting .226 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and nine walks.
- Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this season (32 of 51), with multiple hits eight times (15.7%).
- He has hit a home run in eight games this year (15.7%), leaving the park in 4% of his plate appearances.
- Cooper has an RBI in 17 of 51 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 of 51 games (25.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|29
|.244
|AVG
|.212
|.270
|OBP
|.259
|.372
|SLG
|.413
|6
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|6
|10
|RBI
|17
|26/2
|K/BB
|38/7
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.4 per game).
- Berrios (7-4) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.28 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.28 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.165 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th.
